Azerbaijan invests heavily to integrate Lachin, Kalbajar HPPs to national grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Azerbaijan is boosting its renewable energy infrastructure by integrating small hydropower plants in Lachin and Kalbajar into the national grid, with AzerEnergy awarding a 300,500 manat ($176,738) contract to Energy Group LLC, Trend reports.

The AzerEnergy OJSC has completed the necessary preparatory work for the project.

Over the past five years, more than 30 hydropower plants have been built in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, with a total generation capacity exceeding 300 megawatts. Construction of solar and wind power stations is also underway. Recently, two solar plants with a combined capacity of 100 megawatts were inaugurated in Jabrayil district, alongside the construction of a third solar facility with a capacity of 240 megawatts.

Overall, Azerbaijan aims to raise the total generation capacity of solar, wind, and hydropower facilities to 6,000 megawatts by 2030.

