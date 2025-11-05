Azerbaijan energizes Khojaly with construction of new high-voltage station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Azerbaijan has begun preparations to build a high-voltage power station and transformer facility in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Design work for the project has already begun. The “Radio-Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications” Limited Liability Company (LLC) has commissioned “RYS Energy Project” LLC to carry out the design and has signed a contract valued at 34,000 manat ($19,997).

In addition to these works, the company plans to make engineering upgrades to the building and tower sections of the planned Radio-Television Broadcasting Station in Khojaly and to design an access road leading to the construction site.

“Radio-Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications” LLC has also finalized a separate contract with the “Baku State Design Institute” under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture for the implementation of these tasks. Under the agreement, the institute will receive a total of 94,500 manat ($55,580).

