Kazakhstan’s industrial sector shows strong growth in 7M2025
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s industrial sector grew by 6.9 percent, driven by an 8.5 percent rise in mining and a 6.1 percent increase in manufacturing. The government continues efforts to diversify and boost competitiveness by attracting investment and creating jobs, aligning with presidential directives.
