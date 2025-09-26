Central Banks of Azerbaijan, Switzerland teaming up to share insights on managing risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed practices in risk management, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

As part of the visit, a delegation from the CBA traveled to the Swiss National Bank and participated in a risk management event. The meeting, which gathered a motley crew of central bank representatives from Central Asia, was all about picking the brains of international best practices in risk management and opening doors for cooperation among financial institutions.

At the event, the Chief of the CBA's Risk Management Division, Mahammad Maharramli, articulated a comprehensive overview of the CBA’s methodologies in risk mitigation and underscored the contemporary obstacles encountered within this domain.

