Kazakhstan, China Construction Sixth Engineering partnering to develop Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan’s JSC "Kedentransservice" and China Construction Sixth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd are enhancing their partnership to develop joint infrastructure projects and expand Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics capabilities along the Middle Corridor.
