Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan strengthens China link with expanded flights to Yining

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. The Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan announces the expansion of its flight program on the Almaty – Yining (Kuldja, China) – Almaty route, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

According to the company, starting October 2025, the frequency will increase to three flights per week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Currently, flights operate twice a week: on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Yining (Kuldja), located in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, has strong historical and cultural ties with Kazakhstan. Thanks to its convenient location and a significant Kazakh diaspora, the region remains an important center of cultural and economic interaction between the two countries,” the statement said.

Since the route was launched on May 18, 2025, flights have consistently shown high interest from both Kazakh and Chinese travelers. Since November 10, 2023, a visa-free regime has been in effect between the countries. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s Year of Tourism was held in China, and 2025 has been declared the Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan.