President Tokayev meets with president of global affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Trend reports.

President Tokayev praised the long-term partnership between Goldman Sachs, a leading American investment bank, and Kazakhstan.

The head of state emphasized that Kazakhstan, striving to transform itself into a fully digital state, is interested in cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence and digitalization of the financial ecosystem.

For his part, Jared Cohen discussed the experience of the Goldman Sachs Digital Asset Platform.