Kazakhstan approves key principles and priorities of domestic policy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 5. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the "Main Principles, Values, and Directions of Domestic Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The initiative was first proposed at the IV session of the National Kurultai, where experts and public figures called for a unified conceptual document to streamline and systematize domestic policy efforts. The President Tokayev supported the idea, emphasizing that the document should serve as a guide for coordinating the work of state institutions.

The principles and priorities were developed by the Presidential Administration in cooperation with relevant government bodies, drawing on the President’s annual addresses, speeches, and the National Development Plan of Kazakhstan through 2029. Members of the National Kurultai, experts, and representatives of public and academic organizations actively participated in drafting the document.

The decree is primarily intended for government agencies and aims to coordinate and systematize domestic policy work. The document outlines key principles, including “Law and Order,” “A Listening State,” “Different Opinions – One Nation,” “Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government,” “Adal Azamat,” and “Clean Kazakhstan.”

It also lists national values previously highlighted at National Kurultai sessions and identifies national symbols as core elements of Kazakhstan’s collective identity. Priority areas of domestic policy include public dialogue, interethnic relations, religious affairs, cultural and humanitarian policy, family and youth policy, and information policy. The approved framework will serve as the foundation for organizing the work of state bodies in these areas.