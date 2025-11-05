QazaqGaz, Qatar's Power Int'l Holding agree to accelerate joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 5. Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and owners of Qatari-based Power International Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al Khayyat have agreed on measures to speed up the implementation of joint projects, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The parties discussed the current status of the second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent main gas pipeline and other collaborative initiatives. Participants reaffirmed their mutual commitment to timely project completion. The Kazakh side emphasized the strategic importance of these projects for the country’s gas transportation system and the need to accelerate work according to established schedules.

“We held constructive negotiations on key projects and agreed on the next steps to accelerate their implementation. I am confident that continued collaboration will contribute to the further development of the gas sector,” said the head of QazaqGaz.

The meeting also covered other promising areas of cooperation between QazaqGaz and Power International Holding.