KMG PetroChem, Maire Tecnimont agree to strengthen cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. KMG PetroChem and Italian Maire Tecnimont have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation with Kazakh industry associations aimed at systematically developing local content and supporting domestic enterprises within the Gas Separation Complex (GSC) project, Trend reports.

The decision was made during a working meeting held at Maire Tecnimont’s headquarters in Milan, attended by KMG PetroChem’s delegation led by Chairman of the Management Board Diaz Diyanov, representatives of industry associations, and the Maire Tecnimont project team.

The discussions focused on the progress of the GSC project, increasing local content, and specific steps to integrate Kazakh companies into the engineering and production chain.

“Developing local content is one of KMG PetroChem’s key priorities. At this stage of the project, it is crucial to build close cooperation between the EPC contractor and industry associations to ensure sustainable participation of Kazakh enterprises in the implementation of the GSC project,” said Diyanov.

In August 2025, KMG PetroChem signed an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract with Tecnimont S.p.A. (Italy) in consortium with Consolidated Contractors International Company (CCIC, Lebanon) for the construction of a Gas Separation Complex in Kazakhstan. The project includes full design, procurement, and turnkey construction, with an annual processing capacity of up to 9.1 billion cubic meters of dry gas.