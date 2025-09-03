Kyrgyzstan and China sign MoU to boost coal cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. Electric Stations of Kyrgyzstan, KyrgyzKomur, and Chinese Gansu Yindi Industry and Trade Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the coal sector, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

The agreement followed a meeting between Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaybek Ibraev, leaders of national energy companies, and Gansu Yindi Industrial and Trading Company.

Kyrgyz energy officials also toured Gansu Yindi’s facilities, which have a production capacity of over 1 million tons per year. They visited modern coal mining, transport, and processing plants, residential complexes, transport infrastructure, and large renewable energy projects. The sides discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the coal sector and implementing joint projects.

Gansu Yindi Industrial and Trading Company was established in March 2006. Its main areas of activity include trade, mineral resource development, real estate projects, engineering construction, processing and export of agricultural products, and comprehensive agricultural development.