Kyrgyzstan keeping its fingers crossed for boom in services sector

Kyrgyzstan’s services sector is projected to expand in 2026-2030, driven mainly by wholesale and retail trade, hotels, and restaurants, the Ministry of Finance reports. Market services showed notable growth in the first half of the year, while the country’s overall economy is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

