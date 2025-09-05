Kyrgyzstan keeping its fingers crossed for boom in services sector
Kyrgyzstan’s services sector is projected to expand in 2026-2030, driven mainly by wholesale and retail trade, hotels, and restaurants, the Ministry of Finance reports. Market services showed notable growth in the first half of the year, while the country’s overall economy is expected to continue its upward trajectory.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy