Kyrgyzstan, U.S. discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held talks with Paolo Zampolli, Special Representative of the President of the United States for Global Partnerships, on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, held in New York, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on the further development of relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is open to dialogue and is ready to propose a number of promising projects for cooperation.

In turn, Paolo Zampolli, Special Representative of the President of the United States for Global Partnerships, noted the United States' readiness to develop partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

He emphasized the prospects for joint work in the areas of sustainable development, ecology, innovation, and tourism.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening relations and promoting joint initiatives.