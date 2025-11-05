Iran lets go of two French citizens convicted of espionage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The release of two French citizens in Iran took place based on Islamic values, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters following today’s (November 5) Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi said the decision to free the pair was made by the Iranian Judiciary a day earlier. He added that although these two French citizens had been imprisoned on espionage charges, their release was approved.

The minister added that an Iranian national previously detained in France has also been freed and is currently at the Iranian Embassy in Paris. The individual will return to Iran once judicial procedures are finalized.

On October 14, 2025, a Tehran court sentenced two French citizens, identified as Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to a combined 63 years in prison on charges of espionage, collusion against national security, and cooperation with Israel. One was sentenced to 31 years, and the other to 32 years.

