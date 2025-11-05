President Pezeshkian stresses need for U.S. and Europe to secure Iran’s confidence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The US and Europe should seek to earn Iran’s trust by demonstrating sincerity and commitment, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran has repeatedly declared that it does not pursue the acquisition of nuclear weapons under its defense and security doctrine.

“However, due to biased claims and persistent allegations that Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, the country has been subjected to pressure and sanctions,” he stated.

The president emphasized that Iran’s principled stance is based on logic and dialogue rather than coercion. Where misunderstandings can be resolved through reasoning and dialogue, the use of force and threats not only fails to solve problems but also deepens divisions, Pezeshkian pointed out.

During the conversation, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that creating a new framework for dialogue could lead to tangible outcomes between Iran and Western countries. He stressed the need to maintain communication focused on transparency and trust-building, adding that reaching an agreement and lifting sanctions would help improve and advance bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel