Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner to be determined in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be determined today, Trend reports.

The final day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin with the Formula 2 main race, followed by the Formula 1 race.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the best qualifying result in Formula 1. Carlos Sainz (Williams) finished second, and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) finished third.

In the Formula 2 sprint race, Swede Dino Beganovic (TGR) won, Britain's Luke Browning (TGR) finished second, and Ireland's Alex Dunn (Rodin) finished third.

The main races will begin at 11:00 AM (Formula 2) and 3:00 PM (Formula 1).