First day of 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction...... (Update)

First day of 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week wraps up in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The first day of the 30th Caspian Construction Week has concluded in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event includes the 5th International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh "Rebuild Karabakh", the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction "BakuBuild", the 17th International Exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing and Swimming Pools "Aquatherm Baku", the 4th Caspian International Exhibition of Plastics and Polymers Industry "Plastex Caspian", as well as the 13th Caspian International Exhibition on Road Infrastructure and Public Transport "Road&Traffic", which will be held alongside these exhibitions.

An address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the event was read out at the opening of the event.

In his speech, Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Surveillance under the President, said that in 2020-2025, general procurement procedures were carried out in Karabakh for 1,500 design and construction works.

Baghirov emphasized that in total, more than 260 procurement procedures were carried out in the first eight months of this year, covering nine cities and about 90 villages and settlements:

“In order to comply with the requirements of national technical regulations, which are planned to be adopted as part of the State Program for 2022-2025, it is planned to adopt more than 1,000 standard samples.”

Special Representative of the President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov noted that the first stage of reconstruction in Lachin has been completed, with three villages restored and over 30 enterprises established, as well as a new airport and hotel complex inaugurated.

“A project is underway to supply drinking water to major cities, and a modern cable car is also being constructed in Lachin,” he said, adding that the district has not only been rebuilt but has also evolved into a hub for international cooperation and cultural dialogue.

President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan’s economy has shown steady positive growth in recent years.

Musayev said that Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 95.2 billion manat from January through September 2025, marking a 1.3% rise from a year earlier, with the non-oil sector growing by 2.9%.

“This is a tangible outcome of the close cooperation between the state and the private sector. I would also like to emphasize that the construction sector accounts for 6.6% of the country’s GDP, with 8.7%, or more than 19,000 registered enterprises, operating in this field. This clearly shows that construction plays a vital role in Azerbaijan’s economy and serves as a key driver of non-oil sector development.

Additionally, we can observe the sector’s growing contribution to overall economic expansion, reflected in increased public investment in infrastructure projects and construction activities undertaken by the private sector,” he added.

Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Vusal Gasimli, added that preparatory work for the 2027-2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy and the second State Program on the Great Return has nearly been completed.

“The program has been thoroughly discussed with the relevant agencies and is expected to be presented in the near future,” he emphasized.

The event, which will be attended by representatives of government agencies, will last three days.