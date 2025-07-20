AI is radically changing approach to journalism - Ayna Zadabek

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. The introduction of artificial intelligence is radically changing the approach to journalism, said Ayna Zadabek, Chairperson of the Board of JSC "Qazcontent" within the framework of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, AI significantly expands analytical capabilities and returns interest to genres that had previously begun to disappear.

"Now journalists have more opportunities for in-depth research. We are talking again about analytics, about the genre of journalistic investigation, which was previously lost - now it is returning with new tools," she noted.

She also emphasized that AI training should cover not only journalists, but the entire media sector, contributing not only to efficiency, but also to the preservation of the national context.

"We started training all employees of the media company - not only journalists, but also accountants, HR specialists. This gave impetus: the processes accelerated, and AI began to help preserve our identity, including cultural codes, such as the popularization of Kazakh music in the digital space," added Zadabek.

140 foreign guests from 52 countries are participating in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized organizations.

The forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” is being held from July 19 to 21, 2025.