President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for overhaul of highway in Sabirabad - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding measures for the major repair of the Hajigabul–Bahramtapa–Minjivan (10 km)–Sabirabad highway in the Sabirabad district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, for the major repair of the Hajigabul–Bahramtapa–Minjivan (10 km)–Sabirabad highway, which connects 15 settlements with a total population of 61,000 people, an initial amount of 2.1 million manat ($1.24 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. This allocation is from item 1.19.21 of the “Distribution of funds allocated for state capital investment (investment expenditures) in the 2025 State Budget of Azerbaijan”, approved by Presidential Decree No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the financing of the amount specified in this decree. The Ministry of Economy must include the necessary funds for continuing the major repair of the highway in the 2026 State Budget draft within the distribution of capital investment expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was tasked with resolving the issues arising from this decree.