Iran supports path to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Iran has previously been the party encouraging Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace agreement, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran on August 11, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is in close contact with neighboring countries and has good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Baghaei stated that it is natural for Iran to interact with these countries in processes directly or indirectly related to its interests.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the issue of signing a peace agreement is not new. Iran has previously urged both sides to sign a peace agreement. High-level consultations between Iran and Armenia will take place today and tomorrow.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).