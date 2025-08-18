Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Parliament Speakers hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, held a phone conversation, Trend reports citing the parliament.

The discussion focused on cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments, with both sides expressing satisfaction with the current state of relations.

The speakers explored ways to further expand parliamentary collaboration within the context of comprehensive Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations and emphasized the importance of mutual visits. In this context, Speaker Gafarova invited Stefanchuk to visit Azerbaijan. Both parties expressed confidence that interparliamentary ties will continue to develop through joint efforts, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel