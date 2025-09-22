Azerbaijani Army Chief of General Staff meets with his Belarusian counterpart (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 22 September 2025 15:18 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ On September 22, the First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is paying a working visit to Belarus, conducted a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus—First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Within one-on-one and expanded-format meetings, the sides engaged in discussions regarding the prospects of further expansion and progress of bilateral military cooperation, as well as regional security affairs.

The sides also had a detailed exchange of views on topics of common interest.

