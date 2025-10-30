Azerbaijani FM meets with Uzbek counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov during his working visit to Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which is built on shared history, cultural ties, and mutual trust.

They also expressed readiness to expand cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, transport, education, and connectivity, emphasizing that these efforts will contribute to peace and sustainable development across both regions.