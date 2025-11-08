Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. We raised the young generation in the spirit of patriotism and love for the Motherland. During the 44 days, our youth stepped forward with their chests, went under bullets, and liberated our historical lands from occupiers, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

“Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory,” the head of state added.