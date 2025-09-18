Azerbaijan airs planned timeline and count of ex-IDP families for relocation to its Hadrut

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 18. As many as 79 families are planned to be relocated to the Hadrut settlement, 117 families to the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 85 families to the Sos village by the end of this year, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, told media, Trend reports.

He underscored that the remediation initiatives in the aforementioned districts are advancing at an accelerated pace.

"Recently, President Ilham Aliyev once again visited the Khojavand and Fuzuli districts. In the Fuzuli district, the foundation of Garakhanbayli village has been laid. In the Khojavand district, the first group of residents has already begun to return. In the Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements, 10 families, and the same number in Sos village, have been provided with the first restored housing.

Totally, by the end of the year, 79 families are planned to be relocated to Hadrut, 117 to Girmizi Bazar, and 85 to Sos.

In addition to these settlements and villages, 1,552 families are planned to be relocated to Khojavand city and its surrounding areas. Undoubtedly, the relocation process will continue next year, and this number is expected to increase," he said.

Meanwhile, according to him, projects under the 'Great Return' program are being implemented on schedule in the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts. The first relocation to Aghdam city is expected to take place in October, November, and also December. The construction of the second residential complex is nearing completion. At the same time, the construction of the fourth and fifth residential complexes has started and is actively continuing.

The construction of the third residential complex is set to begin in September and October, and the first complex will be launched closer to the end of the year.

In Fuzuli city, vertical planning for the second residential complex is scheduled to begin this month, and the construction is expected to start by the end of the year. Construction of the third residential complex is planned for next year.

"As for villages, three villages—Khidirli, Kangarli, and Sarijaly—in Aghdam have already been completed, and former internally displaced persons have begun living there. Construction of the remaining two villages will begin in September. Currently, the Eyvazkhanbayli and Bash Garvand villages are under construction. Bash Garvand will be built under the direct supervision of specialists, and it's expected that both villages will be completed in 2026.

In the Fuzuli district, construction of Dovlatyarli village has begun. Construction of Yal Pirahmadli village will start in September. Construction of Garakhanbayli village is planned to begin before the end of this year.

Thus, by the end of 2026, three villages in Fuzuli and five villages in Aghdam will be fully completed," Huseynov concluded.

