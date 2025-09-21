Glass Animals and Martin Garrix perform in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. As part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, the famous indie-rock band Glass Animals took to the stage at the Baku Crystal Hall last night, Trend reports.

Performing in Baku for the first time, the band presented their most popular songs to the audience. The lead singer highlighted the hospitality they experienced in the city and expressed their intention to return to Baku in the future.

Later in the evening, world-renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix performed. His set featured well-known tracks accompanied by a visual show. Garrix’s performance was met with great enthusiasm and applause from the audience in the capital.

The concert, attended by thousands of people, became one of the key cultural highlights of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.