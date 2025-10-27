Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA Programme

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has achieved Level 3 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

This achievement represents international recognition of the airport’s consistent results in managing and reducing carbon emissions, as well as its effective cooperation with partners in advancing sustainability initiatives.

The ACA programme, established by the Airports Council International (ACI), is the only global certification system that evaluates airports’ performance in carbon management. The programme is implemented through independent audits and confirms airports’ achievements in energy efficiency, operational responsibility, and emissions reduction.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has reinforced this success through its “Green Airport” initiatives and the implementation of internationally recognized Environmental and Energy Management Systems. The airport already holds the ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50001:2018 (Energy Management System) international certificates, demonstrating that environmental responsibility is embedded at the institutional level.

“This achievement is not just a technical milestone but a strategic step toward building a more responsible and sustainable airport model. We see sustainability not merely as a reporting indicator, but as a guiding principle for our operations. Every operational decision we make is driven by energy efficiency and environmental responsibility,” said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

“Congratulations to Heydar Aliyev International Airport on reaching Level 3 of Airport Carbon Accreditation, an impressive achievement just one year after joining the global carbon management programme for airports. As the busiest airport in Azerbaijan, it is leading the way on carbon management in its subregion and engaging airlines, ground handlers, and other service providers in its carbon reduction efforts. Hats off to the entire team for this achievement - I look forward to celebrating more milestones on their journey towards net zero.” - Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE.

Level 3 includes not only the airport’s own operational activities but also extends to ground handling, transportation, and other partner-related processes in carbon management. With this achievement, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has become the first airport in the Caspian region and Central Asia to reach this level.

Currently, 614 airports in 91 countries are accredited under the ACA programme. These airports serve more than half of global passenger traffic. The inclusion of Heydar Aliyev International Airport in this prestigious list reaffirms its commitment to international environmental standards and alignment with global best practices in sustainable development.

The airport presents this achievement under the slogan “Together for a Greener Future”, highlighting a culture of shared responsibility and collaboration. It will continue to advance its “Green Airport” initiatives and ESG strategy in the coming stages.