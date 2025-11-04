Azerbaijan set to boost defense and national security spending in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. As many as 8.7 billion manat ($5 billion) will be allocated for defense and national security expenses from the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the draft law “On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026”, discussed today at the meeting of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship shows that this figure is 319 million manat ($188 million) or 3.8 percent higher than in 2025 and 2.15 billion manat ($1.27 billion) or 32.8 percent higher than in 2024.

Compared to 2022, the share of defense and national security spending in the 2026 state budget will increase by 5.7 percentage points, and in absolute terms, it will rise by 3.8 billion manat ($2.25 billion), or 1.8 times.

To strengthen Azerbaijan’s defense capabilities and further improve the material and technical support of the armed forces, 4.5 billion manat ($2.66 billion) from the state budget’s capital expenditures will be allocated to finance special defense projects and measures in line with planned tasks and signed contracts.