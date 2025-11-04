Azerbaijan reveals sum of funds allocated to Garabagh University in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan plans to invest 39 million manat ($22.9 million) next year to support Garabagh University as it prepares to expand its programs and facilities, according to the government’s draft budget for 2026, Trend reports.

The proposed funding was discussed today during a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, which oversees state economic planning.

Officials said the university expects to enroll and house roughly 2,500 students across 6 fields and 34 specialties in the upcoming academic year, including 100 in the medical program. By the 2025–2026 academic year, the number of students is projected to reach nearly 4,000.

Garabagh University was established in the city of Khankendi under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on November 28, 2023 (Decree No. 4182). The date of the decree holds symbolic significance: 50 years earlier, on November 28, 1973, the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute’s branch in Khankendi was founded at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev.