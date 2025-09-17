Croatia shares capital market expertise with North Macedonia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A delegation from the Ministry of Finance of North Macedonia, led by State Secretary Andriana Matlioska, visited Zagreb to learn from Croatia’s experience with citizen-focused government securities, Trend reports citing the Finance Ministry of Croatia.

During the two-day working visit, the Macedonian delegation met with officials from the Croatian Ministry of Finance, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, FINA, and SKDD d.d. to study Croatia’s market infrastructure and explore models that could be applied in North Macedonia. Special attention was given to Croatia’s experience in including citizens through government bonds.

Minister of Finance Marko Primorac welcomed the delegation and highlighted that both countries share the goal of building a strong, transparent, and accessible capital market. He assured that Croatia is ready to provide support ranging from knowledge sharing to technical solutions.

The visit coincides with a new issuance of treasury bills in Croatia, which has received an exceptionally strong response from citizens. In this issuance, the government aimed to raise 1.2 billion euros, and as of September 12, 2025, 1.15 billion euros had already been collected.

The collaboration between the two countries will continue, with further workshops and expert support planned to help North Macedonia develop a modern, efficient, and citizen-accessible capital market.