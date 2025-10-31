Bulgarian minister outlines military modernization plans to Dutch ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Atanas Zapryanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria, H.E. Arthur den Hartog, Trend reports.

During the talks, both sides described the cooperation in the field of defence as excellent and discussed opportunities to further deepen its scope.

Among the main topics discussed were the changed security environment resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine, the contribution of both countries to strengthening the Allied capacity for deterrence, defence, and protection of NATO’s Eastern Flank, as well as the assistance that Bulgaria and the Netherlands are providing and will continue to provide to Ukraine. Emphasis was also placed on the Allied commitment to increase defence budgets in the context of the decisions taken at the Alliance Summit in The Hague.

Minister Zapryanov briefed the Dutch Ambassador on the projects for the modernization of Bulgaria’s armed forces and on the possibilities for implementing these projects through financial support under the SAFE instrument. The prospects for the defence industry were also discussed, with Ambassador den Hartog expressing increased interest from Dutch companies in participating in the international defence equipment and services exhibition “Hemus”, which will take place in 2026.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful joint mission of the Bulgarian and Dutch Air Forces for airspace protection, conducted in 2022.