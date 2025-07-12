Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 14 currencies went up, while 30 currencies dropped down compared to July 10.

The official rate for $1 is 596,473 rials, while one euro is valued at 697,648 rials. On July 10, the euro was priced at 698,313 rials.

Currency Rial on July 12 Rial on July 10 1 US dollar USD 596,473 596,514 1 British pound GBP 805,386 810,302 1 Swiss franc CHF 749,079 749,709 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,456 62,617 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,897 59,055 1 Danish krone DKK 93,494 93,591 1 Indian rupee INR 6,951 6,960 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,416 162,427 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,951,240 1,952,941 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,703 209,804 100 Japanese yen JPY 404,934 407,079 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,984 75,989 1 Omani rial OMR 1,549,990 1,549,861 1 Canadian dollar CAD 435,979 435,540 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 358,436 357,407 1 South African rand ZAR 33,278 33,521 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,842 14,893 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,643 7,632 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,866 163,877 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,530 45,532 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 382,288 389,580 1 Saudi riyal SAR 159,059 159,070 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,586,364 1,586,473 1 Singapore dollar SGD 465,924 465,628 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 490,257 488,535 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,842 19,850 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 284 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 434,211 434,770 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,463 110,432 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,204 83,079 100 Thai baht THB 1,841,683 1,825,078 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 140,248 140,371 1,000 South Korean won KRW 433,603 433,732 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 841,288 841,346 1 euro EUR 697,648 698,313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,838 115,003 1 Georgian lari GEL 219,685 219,583 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,786 36,702 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,658 8,561 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 182,129 182,163 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 350,866 350,890 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,055,920 1,053,894 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,731 62,087 1 Turkmen manat TMT 169,951 170,008 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,220 5,302

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 837,044 rials and $1 costs 715,021 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,246 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 877,000–880,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

