Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 13, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value 45 currencies dropped down compared to July 12.
The official rate for $1 is 592,113 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,127 rials. On July 12, the euro was priced at 697,648 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 13
|
Rial on July 12
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
592,113
|
596,473
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
799,687
|
805,386
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
743,770
|
749,079
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,939
|
62,456
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,481
|
58,897
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
92,764
|
93,494
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,901
|
6,951
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
161,229
|
162,416
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,933,127
|
1,951,240
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
208,247
|
209,703
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
402,720
|
404,934
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,433
|
75,984
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,538,364
|
1,549,990
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
432,423
|
435,979
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
356,091
|
358,436
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,040
|
33,278
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,743
|
14,842
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,593
|
7,643
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
162,668
|
163,866
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
45,191
|
45,530
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
46
|
46
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
389,657
|
392,288
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
157,897
|
159,059
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,574,769
|
1,586,364
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
462,584
|
465,924
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
487,275
|
490,257
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,697
|
19,842
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
282
|
284
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
431,093
|
434,211
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
109,872
|
110,463
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
82,604
|
83,204
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,826,4442
|
1,841,683
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
139,249
|
140,248
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
429,127
|
433,603
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
835,138
|
841,288
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
692,127
|
697,648
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
113,184
|
113,838
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
218,009
|
219,685
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
36,503
|
36,786
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,558
|
8,658
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
180,799
|
182,129
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
348,302
|
350,866
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,047,579
|
1,055,920
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,278
|
61,731
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
168,699
|
169,951
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
5,186
|
5,220
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,418 rials and $1 costs 714,698 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,663 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,231 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 869,000–872,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.