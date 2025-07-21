Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up to July 20.

The official rate for $1 is 579,134 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,295 rials. On July 20, the euro was priced at 671,065 rials.

Currency Rial on July 21 Rial on July 20 1 US dollar USD 579,134 577,425 1 British pound GBP 776,888 774,566 1 Swiss franc CHF 721,905 719,845 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,940 59,744 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,844 56,677 1 Danish krone DKK 90,200 89,935 1 Indian rupee INR 6,723 6,703 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,695 157,229 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,890,347 1,884,677 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,394 202,790 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,210 388,053 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,799 73,590 1 Omani rial OMR 1,503,881 1,499,445 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,959 420,630 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 345,314 344,294 1 South African rand ZAR 32,663 32,566 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,346 14,303 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,358 7,358 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,103 158,633 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,197 44,069 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 376,997 375,775 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,436 153,980 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,540,250 1,535,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 450,557 449,346 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,149 474,826 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,201 19,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,960 418,718 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,864 106,514 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,686 80,445 100 Thai baht THB 1,790,402 1,784,884 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,390 135,988 1,000 South Korean won KRW 416,343 415,105 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,832 814,422 1 euro EUR 673,295 671,065 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,791 108,477 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,561 212,930 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,524 35,420 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,384 8,360 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,794 176,307 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,667 339,662 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,015,821 1,012,772 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,316 59,992 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,371 164,541 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,908 4,887

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,029 rials and $1 costs 717,389 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,738 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,495 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 865,000–868,000 rials, while one euro is worth 997 thousand–1 million rials.