Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 21

Economy Materials 21 July 2025 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 21

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up to July 20.

The official rate for $1 is 579,134 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,295 rials. On July 20, the euro was priced at 671,065 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 21

Rial on July 20

1 US dollar

USD

579,134

577,425

1 British pound

GBP

776,888

774,566

1 Swiss franc

CHF

721,905

719,845

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,940

59,744

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,844

56,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,200

89,935

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,723

6,703

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,695

157,229

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,890,347

1,884,677

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,394

202,790

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,210

388,053

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,799

73,590

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,503,881

1,499,445

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,959

420,630

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

345,314

344,294

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,663

32,566

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,346

14,303

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,358

7,358

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,103

158,633

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,197

44,069

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

376,997

375,775

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,436

153,980

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,540,250

1,535,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

450,557

449,346

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,149

474,826

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,201

19,144

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,960

418,718

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,864

106,514

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,686

80,445

100 Thai baht

THB

1,790,402

1,784,884

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,390

135,988

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

416,343

415,105

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,832

814,422

1 euro

EUR

673,295

671,065

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,791

108,477

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,561

212,930

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,524

35,420

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,384

8,360

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,794

176,307

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,667

339,662

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,015,821

1,012,772

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,316

59,992

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,371

164,541

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,908

4,887

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,029 rials and $1 costs 717,389 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,738 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,495 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 865,000–868,000 rials, while one euro is worth 997 thousand–1 million rials.

