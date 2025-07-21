Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 21, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up to July 20.
The official rate for $1 is 579,134 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,295 rials. On July 20, the euro was priced at 671,065 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 21
|
Rial on July 20
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
579,134
|
577,425
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
776,888
|
774,566
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
721,905
|
719,845
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,940
|
59,744
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,844
|
56,677
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,200
|
89,935
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,723
|
6,703
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,695
|
157,229
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,890,347
|
1,884,677
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,394
|
202,790
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
389,210
|
388,053
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,799
|
73,590
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,503,881
|
1,499,445
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
421,959
|
420,630
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
345,314
|
344,294
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,663
|
32,566
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,346
|
14,303
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,358
|
7,358
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,103
|
158,633
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,197
|
44,069
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
376,997
|
375,775
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,436
|
153,980
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,540,250
|
1,535,705
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
450,557
|
449,346
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
476,149
|
474,826
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,201
|
19,144
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
276
|
275
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
419,960
|
418,718
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,864
|
106,514
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,686
|
80,445
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,790,402
|
1,784,884
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,390
|
135,988
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
416,343
|
415,105
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
816,832
|
814,422
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
673,295
|
671,065
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
108,791
|
108,477
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
213,561
|
212,930
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,524
|
35,420
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,384
|
8,360
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
176,794
|
176,307
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
340,667
|
339,662
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,015,821
|
1,012,772
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,316
|
59,992
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,371
|
164,541
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,908
|
4,887
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,029 rials and $1 costs 717,389 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,738 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,495 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 865,000–868,000 rials, while one euro is worth 997 thousand–1 million rials.