Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 3.

The official rate for $1 is 575,487 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,912 rials. On August 3, the euro was priced at 662,919 rials.

Currency Rial on August 4 Rial on August 3 1 US dollar USD 575,487 571,874 1 British pound GBP 764,185 759,184 1 Swiss franc CHF 715,895 711,208 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,634 59,258 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,216 55,869 1 Danish krone DKK 89,363 88,604 1 Indian rupee INR 6,600 6,555 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,702 155,718 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,882,450 1,866,542 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,433 200,736 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,510 387,926 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,315 72,857 1 Omani rial OMR 1,496,055 1,485,001 1 Canadian dollar CAD 417,540 414,551 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,565 338,330 1 South African rand ZAR 31,777 31,579 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,163 14,079 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,200 7,144 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,101 157,108 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,927 43,651 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 372,259 370,045 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,463 152,500 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,530,551 1,520,941 1 Singapore dollar SGD 446,481 443,567 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,453 467,851 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,090 18,981 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,312 409,500 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,533 104,689 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,798 79,286 100 Thai baht THB 1,773,769 1,759,826 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,539 134,762 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,338 411,662 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,688 806,592 1 euro EUR 666,912 662,919 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,031 105,410 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,749 211,414 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,045 34,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,383 8,322 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,453 174,352 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,522 336,396 100 Philippine pesos PHP 996,085 990,864 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,662 60,580 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,054 162,934 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,586 4,568

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,855 rials and $1 costs 718,682 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,598 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.04–1.07 million rials.