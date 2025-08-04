Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 4

Economy Materials 4 August 2025 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 3.

The official rate for $1 is 575,487 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,912 rials. On August 3, the euro was priced at 662,919 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 4

Rial on August 3

1 US dollar

USD

575,487

571,874

1 British pound

GBP

764,185

759,184

1 Swiss franc

CHF

715,895

711,208

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,634

59,258

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,216

55,869

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,363

88,604

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,600

6,555

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,702

155,718

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,882,450

1,866,542

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,433

200,736

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,510

387,926

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,315

72,857

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,496,055

1,485,001

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

417,540

414,551

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,565

338,330

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,777

31,579

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,163

14,079

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,200

7,144

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,101

157,108

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,927

43,651

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

372,259

370,045

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,463

152,500

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,530,551

1,520,941

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

446,481

443,567

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,453

467,851

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,090

18,981

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,312

409,500

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,533

104,689

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,798

79,286

100 Thai baht

THB

1,773,769

1,759,826

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,539

134,762

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,338

411,662

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,688

806,592

1 euro

EUR

666,912

662,919

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,031

105,410

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,749

211,414

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,045

34,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,383

8,322

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,453

174,352

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,522

336,396

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

996,085

990,864

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,662

60,580

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,054

162,934

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,586

4,568

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,855 rials and $1 costs 718,682 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,598 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.04–1.07 million rials.

