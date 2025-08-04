Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan, Pakistan set sights on expanding trade and investment channels

Economy Materials 4 August 2025 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 4. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shahid Khalil, to explore new areas of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen diplomatic mission.

The discussion focused on deepening engagement between the private sectors of both countries, with an emphasis on facilitating direct business contacts, encouraging participation in joint exhibitions, and launching investment forums and business missions.

Both sides stressed the importance of regular information exchange and coordination between chambers of commerce and business associations in order to promote sustainable, long-term commercial partnerships.

