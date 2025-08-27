Iranian investor set to build logistics hub on Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan border

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. An Iranian businessman, Hosseini Ali, has announced plans to invest $42 million in the construction of a logistics center in the Uzbek city of Kuvasay, located on the border with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the regional government of the Fergana region.

The project was discussed during a meeting with the governor of the Fergana region, Khairullo Bozorov.

The future complex, to be built on a 5-hectare site, will focus on the processing and export of fruit and vegetable products, strengthening Uzbekistan’s role as a regional hub for agricultural trade.

In addition to the logistics center, the investor plans to establish a Uzbek-Iranian trading house in Fergana, aiming to expand bilateral trade and open new export opportunities for local producers.