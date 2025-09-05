Azerbaijan spotlights ongoing progress on Horadiz–Aghband railway (PHOTO)

AGHBAND, Azerbaijan, September 5. Work on the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is continuing successfully, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

The construction of the railway with a total length of 110.4 km (including access roads - 140.6 km) is planned to be fully completed in 2026.

As many as 84 percent of the design work on the railway line, and 67 percent of the construction and installation work have already been completed.

The construction of stations in Horadiz, Yukhari Marjanli, Shukurbayli, Soltanli, Gumlagh, Hakari, Mindjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband are planned for construction along the route.

The construction work is being carried out in three stages. The construction of 259 culverts, 39 bridges, four animal crossings, five overpasses and overpasses, and seven underpasses has been completed.

Currently, construction and installation work on four tunnels, one bridge, one gallery, and three culverts is ongoing.

The construction of the longest railway tunnel in Azerbaijan (1,071 meters) is also being successfully implemented within the framework of this project.

