EBRD appoints new head of Environment and Sustainability Dep't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Maya Hennerkes as Managing Director of its Environment and Sustainability Department, effective September 1, 2025, Trend reports.

Hennerkes, a German national, has been closely involved in shaping the bank’s sustainable finance agenda. As Director of Green Financial Systems, she oversaw the EBRD’s work on Paris alignment, the green economy transition, and green capital markets.

She joined the bank in 2019 after holding senior positions at the Inter-American Development Bank and IDB Invest, where she specialized in environmental and social risk management, sustainability policy, and accountability mechanisms.

The Environment and Sustainability Department ensures EBRD investments meet environmental and social policy standards while helping clients enhance their sustainability practices. It also leads work on climate resilience, biodiversity, and inclusive transition.

Hennerkes succeeds Henrik Linders, who stepped down at the end of August.