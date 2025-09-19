Georgia reports growth in exports with Kazakhstan in 8M2025
Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia
From January through August 2025, Georgian exports grew by 6.7 percent, reaching $4.45 billion, with exports to Kazakhstan rising 6.4 percent to nearly $573 million.
