Uzbekistan explores joint industrial projects with U.S. investors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the “O‘zeltexsanoat” Association, held a meeting with Alexander Gordin, Managing Director of Broad Street Capital Group, during which the parties discussed opportunities for implementing joint projects between Uzbekistan’s industrial enterprises and the company, Trend reports.

The discussions highlighted potential areas such as financing the production of high-value-added products, promoting access to export markets, and introducing advanced technological solutions. Broad Street Capital Group provides support to small and medium-sized businesses as well as government organizations in international markets through investments, financing, and grants.

The meeting took place as part of Yunusov’s official visit to the United States as a member of the Uzbek government delegation. During the visit, several meetings with executives from major companies, banks, and organizations are scheduled.

Earlier, Yunusov also met in Washington at the White & Case office with Bryan Gere, an advisor at OneWorld specializing in industrial real estate. OneWorld, a U.S.-based company, offers consultancy services for industrial properties and zones, assisting businesses in investment, development, and joint project implementation.

During the constructive dialogue, the sides explored avenues for establishing bilateral cooperation, implementing proposals for promising projects, and advancing joint initiatives in the future.