Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power ink knowledge-sharing deal on water, land management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan Amelioration Scientific Research Institute and ACWA Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange knowledge and expertise in the fields of water and land management, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place during the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

The MoU was signed by Mir Movsum Dadashev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Research Institute of Melioration, and Selim Güven, General Manager of ACWA Power for Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The agreement aims to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation within the institute’s operational areas, fostering enhanced collaboration in water and land management initiatives.

