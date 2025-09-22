Agrobank, Kapitalbank follow Xalq Bank in Uzbekistan’s ATM rankings

Uzbekistan’s network of ATMs and self-service kiosks continues to expand, reaching 36,037 units as of September 2025. Despite a slight month-to-month decline, the sector shows significant growth compared to 2024, with Xalq Bank maintaining its dominant position in the market

