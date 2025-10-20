Kyrgyzstan explores global cooperation at IMF and World Bank gatherings

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 20. Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the country's Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), participated in the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings held in Washington, D.C. from October 13 to 18, 2025, Trend reports.

During the meetings, Turgunbaev attended the Swiss Group session at the IMF, where key global issues were discussed, including the outlook for the world economy, inflation risks, and opportunities to deepen cooperation among member countries of the group.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meetings, he also spoke as a lead panelist at events organized by the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, alongside regional central bank governors and IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li. Turgunbaev highlighted the main challenges facing Kyrgyzstan’s economy amid external turbulence and outlined steps taken by the National Bank to maintain price and financial stability under conditions of global uncertainty.

In addition, Turgunbaev held bilateral meetings with the heads of the central banks of Switzerland and Bahrain to discuss prospects for cooperation in the financial and banking sector.

Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the IMF since 1992 and has been part of the Swiss Group voting constituency since 1993, which includes Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.