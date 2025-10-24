Turkmenistan negotiates key partnerships with CNPC and ADNOC for Galkynysh and TAPI

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. The state-owned concern “ Turkmengas ” continues to implement key gas projects, including the development of the Galkynysh field and participation in the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project, the chairman of the Turkmengas concern, Maksat Babayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the announcement at a press conference dedicated to the results of the conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat.

According to him, negotiations are underway with the Chinese company CNPC on the second phase of the Galkynysh field development, designed to produce 30 bcm of commercial gas per year. Negotiations are also underway with ADNOC on the third phase of development, designed to produce 33 bcm per year.

“We are also interested in developing gas chemistry projects, including import substitution and increasing export potential,” Babayev noted.

The chairman of the concern noted that the TAPI project is currently undergoing technical research. Basic agreements have already been signed with the governments of the participating countries, and the necessary intergovernmental documents have been prepared.

The first 150-kilometer section of the gas pipeline in Afghanistan, leading to the city of Herat, has been under construction since September last year.

“The TAPI project is of strategic importance, and we are considering opportunities for further investment in its development,” Babayev emphasized.