Uzbekistan strikes gold in foreign trade with record exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Uzbekistan significantly increased its exports of non-monetary gold from January through September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that gold shipments abroad totaled $9.9 billion, up 70.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024 ($5.79 billion). Gold’s share in the country’s export structure reached 37.1 percent, up from 28.9 percent in January–September 2024, underscoring the precious metal’s central role in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover for January–September 2025 reached $59.8 billion, exceeding the same period in 2024 by $11.14 billion, or 22.9 percent. Exports totaled $26.68 billion, marking a 33.3 percent increase compared to January–September 2024, while imports rose to $33.11 billion, up 15.6 percent year-on-year.