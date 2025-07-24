Azerbaijan holds first meeting of sub-working group on green energy dev't

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ The first meeting of the Sub-Working Group on the “Green Energy Space,” established as part of preparations for Azerbaijan’s 2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy, was held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The head of the Sub-Working Group, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, spoke about the energy sector reforms implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as the priority directions of the green energy agenda.

The importance of incorporating both the experience gained during the implementation of the 2022–2026 Economic Development Strategy and current global trends into the segment of the new strategy assigned to the Sub-Working Group was emphasized.