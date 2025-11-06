Azerbaijan, bp focus on strengthening partnership on green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan has discussed the development of hydrocarbon and green energy projects, as well as the strengthening of its strategic partnership with bp, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We held a productive meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. We discussed the development of hydrocarbon and green energy projects and on strengthening our strategic partnership," the post reads.

To note, Azerbaijan has a significant number of hydrocarbon projects, with plans to increase gas production from existing and new fields, while also rapidly expanding its green energy sector with major solar and wind projects, including a 1 GW agreement with Masdar and plans for 6.5 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. A key development is the ongoing Shah Deniz expansion and the upcoming Central Asia-Green Energy Corridor to export renewable energy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel