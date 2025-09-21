President of Kazakhstan meets with leadership of Smithsonian Institution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the leadership of the Smithsonian Folklore and Heritage Center, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, for her active efforts in promoting Kazakh culture in the United States.

The Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund, established under the Center, contributes to the promotion of national culture and art, and facilitates joint research projects on the history, traditions, and spiritual life of the Kazakh people.

The Head of State expressed confidence that cultural diplomacy will help elevate the partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States to a new level.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex, comprising 21 museums and galleries, 14 research and educational centers, libraries, and the National Zoo.