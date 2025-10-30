EDB launches project to strengthen Kazakhstan’s public-private partnerships

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 30. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has launched a project to strengthen the institutional framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Kazakhstan, with financial support from the EDB Technical Assistance Fund, Trend reports via the EDB.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 4th International PPP Conference in Kyrgyzstan.

Under the project, the EDB Technical Assistance Fund plans a series of activities to support ongoing PPP reforms in Kazakhstan and to unlock the full potential of PPPs in the country.

The initiative includes expanding and updating training programs for government agencies in line with recent legislative changes, international standards, and best practices in PPP financing; preparing a country overview on PPPs; updating the PPP academic curriculum; launching the EDB PPP scholarship program; and opening a modern, fully equipped EDB-branded classroom, among other measures.

“International experience shows that countries investing in the development of the PPP institutional environment and the training of PPP specialists and project teams significantly increase the volume of investment attracted to PPPs. However, for Kazakhstan’s PPP market, which continues to demonstrate steady growth, improving quantitative indicators is not the main objective. Through this project, we aim for qualitative improvements at the structuring stage of PPP projects, ensuring better value for money for the state budget, financial viability, fiscal sustainability, balanced risk allocation, anti-corruption compliance, and protection of public interests,” said Svetlana Maslova, Director for PPP Projects, Project Activity Support Department at the EDB.

The project has strong integration potential. It directly supports the development of human capital essential for generating sustainable demand for the bank’s investment in PPP projects.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank that has been investing across the Eurasian region for over 19 years, promoting economic integration and comprehensive development among its member countries. As of July 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio includes 319 projects with total investments amounting to $19.1 billion.